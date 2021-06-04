Many N.J. Republicans still on the fence as a crowded primary for governor draws near

New Jersey’s gubernatorial primary is in its final days. Republican voters will decide Tuesday which of the four candidates will challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, who is running unopposed.

“I don’t like Murphy at all,” said Larry Devore, adding that he doesn’t like the governor’s “heavy-handed” leadership style.

Devore was one of several GOP voters WHYY News recently spoke to outside the ShopRite on Route 37 in Toms River, which sits in the Republican stronghold of Ocean County. The Jersey Shore county has gone red in the last four races for governor.

All but one voter said they were not sure which candidate they would choose, but many were positive about their dislike of Murphy.

The governor’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic is a major issue for Republican voters in the Garden State, with many of them critical of the business shutdowns and mask mandates put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. For example, New Jersey was one of the last states in the region to follow new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors.

“I think he was too slow in following other states with the taking off the masks and putting kids first,” said Joanne Gresser, referencing the current debate over lifting mask mandates for school children this fall.