N.J.’s primary is less than a month away. Here’s what voters need to know

New Jersey’s primary election this year is on Tuesday, June 8. Here’s what you need to know about how to cast your vote and who’s on the ballot.

First thing’s first: The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, May 18. Unsure if you’re registered? You can check online.

Last year’s primary and general elections in the Garden State were conducted primarily by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gov. Phil Murphy announced in March that this year’s primary election would occur mainly in person.

How to vote in person

All regular polling places will be open for residents to cast their votes on voting machines in the June primary election, the governor has said.

“We can take this step because our numbers — while up a bit over the past week — are holding steady, and we are expecting to be in a much better place two and a half months from now,” Murphy said in March.

If you’re unsure where your polling place is, you can look it up using your address on the state Division of Elections website.