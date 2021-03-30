‘A big day for democracy’: Murphy signs N.J. in-person early voting into law

Amid criticism that some states are clamping down on voters’ access to the polls, New Jersey on Tuesday expanded the ability of residents to cast their ballots.

During an event broadcast on Facebook Live, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring counties to establish early, in-person voting for all statewide elections in the Garden State beginning with the upcoming June primary.

The New Jersey law now requires counties to hold nine days of early, in-person machine voting ending the Sunday before Election Day in November. There are fewer days of in-person voting for primaries: three for a non-presidential primary and five in a presidential election year.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat who is running for re-election, said the move was in contrast to Republican legislatures and governors in states like Georgia, Iowa, and Pennsylvania, who he suggested were trying to “suppress one of the most fundamental rights of citizenship” by restricting voting rights.

“They claim to love our Constitution, but only if they get to define who the ‘we’ is in ‘we the people,’” Murphy said.