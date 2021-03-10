Voting rights and restrictions

The House of Representatives passed a major voting rights bill last week, H.R.1, aimed at safeguarding ballot access. It includes measures that would expand early voting, vote by mail, automatic voter registration, and would restore voting rights to people with criminal convictions. Meanwhile, there are battles in many statehouses over voting with GOP bills limiting ballot access and bills written by Democrats expanding access.This hour, we’ll look at where voting rights stand following the 2020 election. We start the hour zeroing in on Pennsylvania’s legislature with KHALIF ALI, executive director of Common Cause of Pennsylvania who will tell us about efforts to gerrymander the judiciary and repeal election reform legislation. Then, ELIZA SWEREN-BECKER, from the Brennan Center for Justice, and ARI BERMAN, senior reporter at Mother Jones, join us to talk about what’s in the landmark House bill and related legislation around the country.