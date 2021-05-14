Bill would extend N.J. takeover of Atlantic City for four more years

New Jersey is moving to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City for four more years, elongating a saga that Gov. Phil Murphy vowed during his campaign that he would end.

Lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation to keep the state in control of the resort town’s finances until 2025. The initial five-year oversight period was set to end this year.

It came after Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who leads the state takeover in her capacity as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, told lawmakers during a budget hearing that an extension would be necessary.

“This is a way to continue with the takeover, but also to give back little steps by little steps,” said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. “Hopefully, as we move forward, Atlantic City at the end of this nine years will be ready to be self-governed.”