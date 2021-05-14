‘It felt like nothing!’ N.J. 12-year-olds get their first Pfizer shots

The Burlington County vaccine megasite at the Moorestown Mall had some 800 appointments set aside for kids Thursday — the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

Among the first in line was Liz Byham, who drove her two children, 12-year-old Finn Brown and his 13-year-old sister, Liv Byham, more than an hour from Ocean County to receive their first doses.

“They’ve been waiting, anxiously waiting, for 12-year-olds to get approved,” Byham said, adding the kids wanted to get vaccinated and that there was a lot of excitement during the car ride.

“There was a lot of ‘woo-wooing’ on the way here.”