N.J. coronavirus update: Kids 12-15 eligible for Pfizer vaccine upon CDC approval

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported an additional 1,167 cases of COVID-19; the combination of PCR and antigen tests. The number of cases, overall, total 1,009,093.

Another 33 deaths from the virus were reported, raising the death toll to 23,234. An additional eight deaths were added to the number of probable deaths being investigated by the state Health Department. That number now stands at 2,648.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there are 1,041 patients in hospitals across the state; 247 are in intensive care and 162 are on ventilators.

The statewide rate of transmission is exactly at 1.00. That means for every one person who has been infected, the virus is passed to one other person. Anything above one is a sign that the virus is spreading.