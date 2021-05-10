The labor pool is empty at the Jersey Shore, but why?

Businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery continues, noted in the U.S. jobs report released Friday. And for businesses at the Jersey Shore, filling summer jobs is proving to be an even more difficult task.

Morey’s Piers and Water Parks in Wildwood began its season Saturday with the opening of Mariner’s Pier, with two more piers and two water parks still to open. The company has hired 500 of the 1,500 seasonal employees it needs to operate.

“We’ll be OK for the weekend,” Denise Beckson, vice president of human resources for Morey’s, said last week. “But we’ve got a lot of other stuff still to come as we get further into the season.”

The company is anticipating a lot of visitors now that it once again has a full summer season to operate, unlike last year.

“All indications are that visitor demand is going to be really, really high from advance bookings and sales and just what we’ve seen on the pre-season weekends,” Beckson said.