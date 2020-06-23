N.J. coronavirus recovery: Amusement parks to reopen; state reaches deal with CWA

Infections rise in young people

State health officials reported Tuesday that people younger than 30 are testing positive for COVID-19 in growing numbers.

In April just 12% of all cases in the state were residents aged 18-29, but that number jumped to 22% of New Jersey’s total cases in June.

“While we know that some of this increase can be attributed to an increase in access to testing, we are still concerned about this trend,” said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

She said it mirrored reports out of states including Florida, Texas and South Carolina that have also seen jumps in the number of young people suffering from coronavirus.

Persichilli said that although young people are at a lower risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19, it is not impossible. More than 640 residents between the ages of 18 and 29 have been hospitalized with the virus and more than 50 in that age bracket have died.

She added that even if young people are less likely to perish from COVID-19, they can still spread the disease to others, including older people who are at a higher risk.

“It certainly is a time for the younger generation to give back to everyone around them and to the older generations,” Persichilli said, saying they should take more precautions and stay away from large gatherings, for the sake of others if not for themselves.