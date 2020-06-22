N.J. coronavirus recovery: Haircuts, tattoos, nails restart
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey officials reported Sunday a total of 169,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12,870 deaths from the virus.
There are 1,029 hospitalized patients according to the latest census from the state hospital association; 287 are in intensive care.
Part two of stage two
Businesses that require close contact were allowed to reopen starting Monday as the Garden State began the next stage in the second phase of reopening.
Residents can now get their hair cut, nails painted or tattooed, but by appointment as personal care services are allowed to reopen.
Organized sports that are low risk, including golf and tennis, can resume competition immediately. Baseball, softball and soccer that are in the medium-risk category are limited to non-contact drills and practices.
Guidelines issued June 15 by the health department apply to sports under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and the NCAA.
Also, people can finally take a dip in a public or private pool; just as summer officially begins.
It is anticipated that the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase to 250 people. Gov. Phil Murphy will make that decision based on whether the number of new cases continues to trend downward. Currently, the limit is 100 people.
Two Rutgers football players test positive
Rutgers University has joined a list of colleges that reported positive COVID-19 cases among its athletes since allowing players to return to campus for workouts.
NJ.com reported Sunday that two members of the Scarlet Knights tested positive.
One of the players was on campus while the other tested positive in a screening before returning to the Piscataway campus. Both players are in quarantine.
Head coach Greg Schiano is expected to address the media Monday since players were allowed to return June 15.