Part two of stage two

Businesses that require close contact were allowed to reopen starting Monday as the Garden State began the next stage in the second phase of reopening.

Residents can now get their hair cut, nails painted or tattooed, but by appointment as personal care services are allowed to reopen.

Organized sports that are low risk, including golf and tennis, can resume competition immediately. Baseball, softball and soccer that are in the medium-risk category are limited to non-contact drills and practices.

Guidelines issued June 15 by the health department apply to sports under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association and the NCAA.

Also, people can finally take a dip in a public or private pool; just as summer officially begins.

It is anticipated that the limit on outdoor gatherings will increase to 250 people. Gov. Phil Murphy will make that decision based on whether the number of new cases continues to trend downward. Currently, the limit is 100 people.