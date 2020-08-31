N.J. coronavirus recovery: Restaurants may resume indoor dining Friday, with restrictions
As of Sunday, New Jersey had reported a total of 191,611 coronavirus cases. The state also confirmed at least 14,150 COVID-19 deaths, with another 1,780 deaths listed as probably due to the virus.
Indoor dining to return to New Jersey
On Monday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced via Twitter that New Jersey restaurants will be able to open for indoor dining beginning Friday, Sept. 4. Restaurants may open at 25% capacity with social distancing between tables.
Indoor dining almost resumed earlier this summer. The state planned for restaurants to be able to open for indoor service on July 2, in time for the Fourth of July weekend. However, just days before, Murphy reversed course because of a spike in cases and reports of patrons ignoring social distancing and mask guidelines. At the time, he said he “had no choice.”
Business owners in New Jersey have called on Murphy to reopen restaurants throughout the summer. In June, Asbury Park voted to defy the governor’s order and allow indoor dining. A judge later blocked the town’s plan to reopen.
The owner of a diner in Lacey defied the order and started serving customers inside. He was shut down and the locks were changed after he kept serving people indoors.
