With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of ending soon, public health officials and physicians are concerned about an overlap with the coming fall flu season. Some schools and businesses are reopening, bringing the potential for coinciding illnesses that could overwhelm the region’s health systems.

So state agencies have begun to work closely with the health systems in an effort to maintain capacity in the months to come. And physicians say it’s more important than ever for their patients to get the flu vaccine.

“We are all concerned about a potential strain on the health system that could develop if we do have a heavy flu season, as well as the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic especially here in New Jersey, where we were very hard hit,” said Dr. Mary Campagnolo, a family physician and geriatrician at Virtua Primary Care of Mansfield and Bordentown.

“Things are slowly recovering and under fairly calm water at the moment,” Campagnolo said. “But we have that worry, that as potentially some schools start opening, even if it’s a hybrid model, and as some people get back to work outside the home, that there’s going to be a rise again in the colder weather, so that’s our main fear, I believe.”

Last year, Pennsylvania requested and was allocated 386,130 doses of the flu vaccine. This year, officials have requested and expect to be allocated more than 860,000 doses — and that doesn’t cover Philadelphia, which receives its own allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pennsylvania Health Department received CDC funding for a statewide multimedia push, set to launch mid-September, aimed at encouraging residents to get their flu shots.

“We know that the 2020-2021 flu season could be like any other. We are preparing to ensure that as many people as possible get the flu vaccine and will be amplifying that messaging through a media campaign,” a health department spokesperson said in an email.

Flu and COVID-19 have slightly different symptoms, but it can sometimes be difficult to distinguish the two. Flu comes on very rapidly with high fevers, whereas COVID-19 develops more slowly, with a dry cough. And though COVID-19 does often present with a fever, it doesn’t always.

That distinction is another reason why health officials are encouraging the public to get flu vaccinations. Decreasing the chance of someone getting the flu allows health officials to focus on COVID-19 until there are approved vaccines for the new coronavirus.