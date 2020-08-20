Can we count on a Covid vaccine?

Air Date: August 20, 2020 10:00 am
Listen 49:15
Volunteer is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Volunteer is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Imperial College is working on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Guests: Apoorva Mandavilli, Paul Offit

People all over that world are banking on a Covid vaccine coming soon. 750,000 people have died, 164,000 of them in the U.S., nations are in economic distress, and millions of people’s normal routines are on hold — so an effective vaccine appears to be the key to getting life back on track. This hour, PAUL OFFIT, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel, will discuss where the vaccine candidates stand, the different approaches, and some of the potential challenges to mass vaccination if the trials are successful. But first New York Times science and global health reporter APOORVA MANDAVILLI will discuss what we’ve learned about infection, transmission, and immunity, including new thinking around herd immunity.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate