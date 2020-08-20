Can we count on a Covid vaccine?

Guests: Apoorva Mandavilli, Paul Offit

People all over that world are banking on a Covid vaccine coming soon. 750,000 people have died, 164,000 of them in the U.S., nations are in economic distress, and millions of people’s normal routines are on hold — so an effective vaccine appears to be the key to getting life back on track. This hour, PAUL OFFIT, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel, will discuss where the vaccine candidates stand, the different approaches, and some of the potential challenges to mass vaccination if the trials are successful. But first New York Times science and global health reporter APOORVA MANDAVILLI will discuss what we’ve learned about infection, transmission, and immunity, including new thinking around herd immunity.