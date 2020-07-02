Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

It was a beautiful summer day at Clark Park in West Philadelphia’s Spruce Hill neighborhood, and Sarah Hahn and her two children were enjoying the sunshine. None of them were wearing masks (this was before Gov. Tom Wolf signed an order Wednesday making them mandatory), though usually they did when they were indoors, Hahn said.

Not outside, though, and “we get outside a lot,” she said, guiding her daughter Autumn and her pink tricycle along the path.

“We usually go to parks, and stuff that’s outdoors … we make sure that we use hand sanitizer every time we’re about to eat, or we leave somewhere, or we’re about to go outside,” Hahn said.

Some of her friends agree with that. Others “are really fearful and don’t want to go anywhere,” Hahn said.

Has that caused tension?

“Yeah. We had a bachelorette party last weekend, or the weekend before, and we had a lot of trouble deciding what to do, because some of the girls didn’t want to stay in an Airbnb, or didn’t want to go to certain places because they were afraid,” Hahn said. “We had to change plans a lot because of it.”

The six-person party ended up being entirely outside, with outdoor dining and a rooftop bar in Lancaster. A couple of women chose not to come out to the restaurants at all, Hahn said.

“I do have asthma, so I have to make sure I’m cautious,” she said.

But as long as she’s being careful, she doesn’t think there’s a problem with seeing the majority of her regular social group on a routine basis.

“I just feel like if you’re not close to someone, if you’re not putting your hands in your mouth and your ears and your eyes, and you’re just being cautious of what you’re doing … I think that’s the best thing to do,” Hahn said. “I don’t think living in fear is good.”

As the summer blossoms and coronavirus case numbers grow, mixed and sometimes politically motivated messages around state and local reopenings, plus varied understanding of what constitute “safe” practices, are fostering a wide range of pandemic-avoidance approaches — even among people who all say they’re practicing social distancing.