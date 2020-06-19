Should cities pay influencers to help stop the spread of COVID-19?

Companies, even big ones like Coca-Cola and Nike, have advertised by using the services of influencers for a while. But some people wonder whether governments should pay during a pandemic for Instagram posts about hand washing?

“It was ridiculous that they would even accept money from the city to put out information that pretty much is saving all of our lives,” said Ernest Owens, writer-at-large at Philadelphia Magazine.

He wrote an opinion piece about this, and he has nothing against influencers — he knows it takes work to develop a following online. But Owens questions using taxpayer funds for influencer messages during a pandemic.

“Where’s the humanity, and where is the ability to say, ‘You know what, it doesn’t cost me anything to make this post, it doesn’t hurt to just help the city out and just help our society out, by spreading this awareness?’”

Owens pointed out there are lots of people promoting local businesses that have been hit hard, or helping others with groceries, volunteering at food pantries, all without getting paid. So he questioned why Philadelphia, a city that has to consider cutting funds for housing and the arts, should pay influencers for helping other people out?

Joe Grace, communications director for Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, said they stand by their campaign because the social media posts by local influencers generated more than 200,000 impressions.

“We believe it made a difference and reached young people who weren’t likely watching the city’s daily briefing on public access TV.”

He added that other celebrities like local athletes spread the message for free, and that all the money spent on the campaign is detailed online.