Arts groups are prepared for Philly budget cuts, but will fight elimination

Al-Bustan seeds of culture had just turned a corner as a growing organization. For 18 years, it has been commissioning and presenting primarily Arab arts to cross-cultural audiences in neighborhoods and schools across Philadelphia.

The organization was always run out of the home of its executive director, Hazami Sayed, until six months ago.

Last December, Sayed was finally able to establish an office outside her home for herself and her four full-time staffers. For the first time since 2002, Sayed actually commuted to work, to 3645 Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Alas, that commute was short-lived. After years of working toward having an office with a publicly accessible space for programs, Sayed had to shut it down three months in due to the pandemic. She’s working from home.

Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture has been a recipient of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund since 2006, when it was a start-up nonprofit.

“It was the first funding that was completely unrestricted, that we didn’t have to report on,” said Sayed. “That’s a big deal: to be a small organization and to get [general operating] money without the additional administrative burden of writing reports.”