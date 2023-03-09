Next Philly mayor should ‘believe in the possibility of the arts,’ cultural leaders say

The writers invented characters outside of themselves, empathized with them, and figured out what they might say. Ortiz recalled encouraging one of the writers to use the news story about the Roxborough shooting to create a character starting to recognize her own racial bias.

“Why don’t you write from the perspective of somebody you don’t agree with, or someone that you’re trying to understand?’ That kind of scared her,” Ortiz said. “She’, like, ‘I don’t know how to get into the head of someone who feels and thinks this way.’”

Another participant in the class, Anthony Webb, said he stuck out among his classmates as a somewhat older, Black man from Germantown in a room full of relatively young, mostly Latino people from North Philly. Webb said it did not take long to find common ground with his classmates.

“We’re all suffering from the same thing. We’re trying to escape, or develop something new, and there are forces that are waging against that,” he said. “You come to class with a set thought of how people are and how the world is. But you come out of the class with a different appreciation for the world.”

Ortiz says the main takeaway from the class is not a finished script, but the experience of building community through creative work, something adults are often lacking.

“I think that’s a really big part of what leaves people in these very dark, low places,” Ortiz said. “Seeing where we are as a society right now, where people have lost their sense of empathy or their sense of being able to connect with people. That’s one thing theater does especially well.”

Golden said arts programs, like Power Street and her own Mural Arts with its community programs such Restorative Justice, can make people into better citizens.

“We need leadership to believe in the possibility of the arts,” she said. “It’s not just a possibility: It happens. We could pull names out of a hat of 20 organizations in the city and look at what they’re doing up close, and be deeply moved by the power of what they’re doing.”

Inconsistent arts policy

Support for the arts sector from City Hall has traditionally been subjected to the will of the mayor, and different administrations have treated the arts sector inconsistently. The Office of Arts and Culture was established in 1986 by then Mayor Wilson Goode. The subsequent mayor, Rendell, established the Culture Fund, an independent nonprofit funded by the city budget that distributes money as arts grants.

The next mayor, John Street, closed the Office of Arts and Culture. Then Mayor Michael Nutter reopened and renamed it as the Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy. Under the next mayor, Jim Kenney, the office was shrunk and moved inside the office of the city’s Managing Director.

Money in the annual city budget for the Cultural Fund can fluctuate wildly from year to year. In the pandemic budget of 2020, Kenney proposed to zero out the Cultural Fund entirely, but through negotiations it was somewhat restored. Then, last December the arts sector got an unexpected $21.3 million windfall during the city’s mid-year budget transfer.

“The Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy is empowered only to the extent of the vision or the will of the mayor,” explained Aden. “It’s been moved around. The budget has fluctuated. We believe that a department will stabilize investment in the arts.”

Golden, who founded Mural Arts 37 years ago and led it through five mayoral administrations, said she is wary of politicians giving lip service to the arts by praising the city’s cultural life without backing it up with investment. She and other arts leaders are demanding that the arts become a permanent department of City Hall, which may involve a change in the city’s charter.

“City government is very hierarchical. If you’re lower on the food chain, you’re lower on the food chain. The closer you are to power, the closer you are to power,” Golden said. “In order to be successful, you have to have access to the mayor. You need the mayor to use their bully pulpit on behalf of the arts.”

The city’s arts sector is looking ahead to the next administration’s term, which will include the year 2026, a potentially pivotal year in the life of the city when both the World Cup soccer games will come to Philadelphia, as well as the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States.

The world will be watching.

“As we look towards 2026, being that champion that says, ‘Philadelphia is a world-class destination because of our very distinctive arts and cultural offering,’ having a mayor out front saying that is powerful,” said Aden. “We would love to have that sort of champion, that bold leadership in the next mayor, as well as someone who backs that up by making investments.”

This story is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. Learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters here.