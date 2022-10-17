Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have taken another suspect into custody following the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month.

The 15-year-old surrendered to Homicide Detectives on Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. He is charged with murder and related offenses.

Police are still searching for a 16-year-old, who is also charged with murder in the case.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is now offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old is 6’3″ and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two additional suspects have been arrested in this case.

Yaaseen Blivins, 21, and a 17-year-old were arrested last week.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.