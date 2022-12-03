Philly arts and culture get an unexpected $21.3 million from City Hall

Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector will receive an unexpected influx of $21.3 million from City Council’s midyear budget transfer, approved on Thursday.

As part of an overall $275 million distribution, most of which will go to the city’s pension fund, the bill will give allotments of money ranging from $50,000 to $3 million to more than a dozen cultural organizations, including the Art Museum, the Mann Center, the African American Museum, and the forthcoming Calder Gardens, which broke ground two weeks ago.

The transfer also sends $2 million into the city’s Cultural Fund, which distributes support grants to small and mid-sized cultural organizations. The allotment makes the Cultural Fund larger than it has ever been before, at $5.5 million.

The transfer is a dramatic change for the Cultural Fund. Mayor Kenney’s administration had once proposed to completely eliminate the Fund from the city budget in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The 2020 budget talks ultimately restored money to the Cultural Fund – albeit less than normal – but the threat of being zeroed out sparked pushback from the city’s arts sector, said Patricia Wilson Aden, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.

“It’s a welcome surprise, but we believe it is a signal that our years-long advocacy is being heard,” Aden said. “We were asking the city to leverage what we perceived as undervalued assets. This is a very welcome result of the impassioned pleas from the cultural community for the city to do just that.”

The midyear transfer reflects a surplus of cash in the city’s pocket that must be spent.