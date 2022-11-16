Calder museum breaks ground on the Parkway

Alexander Calder, who died in 1976 and is known for his suspended mobile sculptures that gently sway to ambient air currents, has his piece “Ghost” on permanent display in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Rower, his grandson, said he sometimes feels a kind of sadness when he sees his grandfather’s work in typical museum settings.

“You can’t understand Calder by exploring it on the Internet. You have to go and be with the work. So the sadness is having Calder locked in museums. I don’t mean in storage, I mean on display. They’re still too far away to be communicating the way he wanted them to,” he said. “This is a way to show other museums around the world that art can be something other than artifacts.”

The new building, which Rower has called a “sanctuary” instead of a museum, is designed by famed architect Jacques Herzog as a showcase of Calder’s work such that the viewer can enter into a more intimate contemplation of the work.

“To entice the foundation to come here, we had to do something different,” said Neubauer. “To have people be able to contemplate what Sandy’s grandfather had in mind when he created these. These are not just funny things that move around and have great colors. They all have real deep meanings.”

The $70 million dollar project will include extensive gardens at street level, with the gallery mostly below grade. Neubauer said fundraising has gained enough momentum that people are offering to donate without being asked, a much different scenario from years ago when the project was progressing slowly, in fits and starts.

“That was then. This is now,” he said. “This is a whole different project.”