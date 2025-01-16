Calder Gardens on schedule for September 2025 opening on the Parkway

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new museum of the artist Alexander Calder, now under construction on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, will be ready to open in September.

Calder Gardens, being built at 21st and the Parkway, will be administered through a partnership with the Barnes Foundation across the street. They announced the building, designed by the architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron and landscape architect Piet Oudolf, is on schedule to open to the public this fall.

The partnership also announced a leader has been hired: Juana Berrío, currently the curatorial and sustainability advisor at the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Independent Study Program, will be Calder Garden’s senior director of programs, overseeing the development of public programming. She starts next week.

“I look forward to working with the team to design rich cross-pollinations between artistic and non-artistic practices, with diverse communities, and between humans, flora, and fauna,” Berrío said in a statement. “Calder’s own passion for interdisciplinary collaborations and experimentation at large provides a perfect context for Calder Gardens to become one of the most innovative and forward-thinking spaces for art and culture today.”