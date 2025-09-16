Major new art attraction for the work of Alexander Calder opens in Philadelphia on Sunday

Alexander Calder's ''Jerusalem Stabile II'' (1976) is positioned in the Open Plan Gallery at Calder Gardens, surrounded by mobiles and bathed in natural light. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Major new art attraction for the work of Alexander Calder opens in Philadelphia on Sunday

The $100 million Calder Gardens, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, reinvents what a museum is supposed to do.

If you want to understand the life and work of Alexander Calder, the abstract sculptor popularly known as the inventor of the suspended mobile, the Calder Foundation invites you to explore its website.

But if you want to feel a personal connection to Calder’s buoyant, colorful shapes and enter into a shared space with these fluid objects, the Calder Foundation has built a building for that.

“Go to calder.org and we present so much grad-student level information for people that want to dive down,” said Sandy Rower, grandson of Alexander “Sandy” Calder and president of his foundation.

“We wanted this to be different,” he said at Monday’s ribbon cutting of Calder Gardens. “We really wanted this to be more of a sacred experience, a personal experience instead of using your head.”

Calder Gardens, a center devoted to contemplating and communing with art, opens on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sunday, Sept. 21. It is intended to present artwork closer to the way Calder intended.

“The esthetic value of these objects cannot be arrived at by reasoning,” Calder wrote in a 1933 exhibition catalogue. “Familiarization is necessary.”

Visitors look at a hanging sculpture in Calder Gardens
Visitors view the spacious Open Plan Gallery from above through the constantly shifting shape of an untitled sculpture from 1952. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
three sculptures at Calder Gardens
The Highway Gallery at Calder Gardens is featuring (from left) ''Black Widow'' (1948), ''Black Widow'' (1959), and ''Myxomatose'' (1953). (Emma Lee/WHYY)
a view of Philadelphia from outside Calder Gardens
The walls of Calder Gardens reflect the gardens surrounding the building, allowing it to blend into the landscape. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From the Parkway, the pale, wooden building by the celebrated architect Jacques Herzog, of Herzog & de Meuron, resembles a chalet nestled into a meadow, its stainless steel roof gleaming in the sun. That is just the tip of the iceberg. The galleries are underground with large caverns, small niches and winding promenades connecting sunken gardens that peek into the rolling undulations of the surrounding landscape designed by Piet Oudolf.

In a similar way to how Calder rebelled against the classical figurative work of his two famous predecessors — his grandfather Alexander Milne Calder designed the William Penn statue atop Philadelphia City Hall, and his father Alexander Stirling Calder designed Swann Fountain in Logan Square — Calder Gardens rebels against typical museums.

There is no wall text accompanying the Calder sculptures, paintings and works on paper occupying the galleries. There is little to identify or explain what visitors are looking at, which, of course, is intentional. Visitors are encouraged to plumb their own reactions to artwork instead of trying to figure out their place in art history.

“Over the course of the 20th century, North America’s museums have evolved in the direction of education over the kind of direct aesthetic experience that is privileged here at Calder Gardens,” said Thom Collins, president and executive director of the Barnes Foundation, which is administering Calder Gardens in partnership with the Calder Foundation.

  • Thom Collins, Juana Berrío, Alexander S. C. Rower, Joseph Neubauer and Jacques Herzog
    Thom Collins, president of the Barnes Foundation (second from left), leads a panel discussion with (from left) Calder Gardens Director of Programming Juana Berrío, Alexander Calder's grandson Alexander S. C. Rower, philanthropist Joseph Neubauer and architect Jacques Herzog. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The grandson of sculptor Alexander Calder joins donors, creators and city and state officials to cut the ribbon for Calder Gardens
    Alexander S. C. Rower (fourth from right), the grandson of sculptor Alexander Calder, joins donors, creators and city and state officials to cut the ribbon for Calder Gardens on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Jacques Herzog speaks
    Jacques Herzog is co-founder of Herzog & de Meuron, the Swiss architecture studio that designed Calder Gardens' 18,000-square-foot building. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The William Penn statue atop City Hall
    The William Penn statue atop City Hall appears as if it is trying to make a puppy dog shadow puppet. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • On hot summer days, Philadelphia's Swann Memorial Fountain, also known as ''The Fountain of Three Rivers,'' serves as a favorite oasis for city residents and visitors. The fountain's three main figures, sculpted by Alexander Stirling Calder, represent the city's major waterways, the Delaware, Schuylkill and Wissahickon rivers (Association for Public Art)
    On hot summer days, Philadelphia's Swann Memorial Fountain, also known as ''The Fountain of Three Rivers,'' serves as a favorite oasis for city residents and visitors. The fountain's three main figures, sculpted by Alexander Stirling Calder, represent the city's major waterways, the Delaware, Schuylkill and Wissahickon rivers (Association for Public Art)

Calder Gardens does not call itself a museum, even though to the casual observer it looks like a museum and quacks like a museum. With a tagline, “Open for Interpretation,” the Gardens are a cultural destination for the contemplation of Calder’s work.

What the individual works mean can vary from viewer to viewer. At the opening of the building, Gov. Josh Shapiro offered his own interpretation.

“We gather here today to celebrate the opening of this beautiful museum, but we also gather here today in what is an extremely divisive time in this great nation,” he said. “To me, there are still just a few things out there that allow us to speak a common language. I think sports is one. I think food is another, and I think art is another. We now have an opportunity through the arts to bring more people together.”

Calder Gardens had been more than a decade in the making, with various starts and stops driven, chiefly, by philanthropist Joseph Neubauer. What had started as a $40 million concept on city-owned land escalated to $70 million when construction started in 2022, then ballooned afterward to almost $100 million, according to Neubauer. The commonwealth contributed $20 million to the project.

To make Calder Gardens a contemplative, even meditative, space, the design of the building was critical. The Swiss architect Herzog was asked to imagine environments that would best showcase sculptures, without knowing which sculptures would be curated.

Rower admitted that he gave Herzog very few guidelines from which to start designing.

“To not have a brief — to not walk in the door and say it has to be this tall, it has to be this many square feet, has to be built for this many dollars, all the usual brief stuff —  was a very unusual process,” he said.

“I found it interesting that there was literally no brief. But we were speaking. We were creating an atmosphere together that could be that thing,” Herzog said. “I’ve never done what I’ve done in this project, which is tons of sketches and drawings helping me understand what this animal could become.”

a sculpture inside Calder Gardens
Alexander Calder's ''Jerusalem Stabile II'' (1976) is positioned in the Open Plan Gallery at Calder Gardens, surrounded by mobiles and bathed in natural light. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Two sculptures occupy an indoor-outdoor space at Calder Gardens
Two sculptures occupy an indoor-outdoor space at Calder Gardens, ''Tripes'' (1974) in the Vestige Garden and ''Knobs'' (1976), in the Quasi Gallery. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A cavelike passage at Calder Gardens
A cavelike passage from the lobby level to the gallery level at Calder Gardens brings visitors past the Art Nook, which features Alexander Calder's ''Tentacles'' (1949). (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The resulting building is a string of micro-environments visitors pass through, as though exploring a cave. The surface-level lobby is finished in vertical planks of softly pale hemlock. People can either walk down steps that double as bleacher-like auditorium seating, or maneuver down a dark, narrow staircase chute finished in rough, craggy plaster resembling an underground grotto.

Once at the gallery level, the space dramatically decompresses into expansive, exposed concrete spaces dominated by the enormous “Jerusalem Stabile,” an abstraction of red sheet metal standing 24 feet across and 12 feet high.

Hallways branch off that show smaller works, many made of wire, and paintings of geometric and serpentine shapes. Visitors explore art-filled passageways, some that lead nowhere or loop back to the large galleries.

A pair of double doors leads to an outdoor garden below street level, where pieces like the 12-foot-tall “Knobs” tower over plantings.

Compared to many museums, Calder Gardens is relatively tight, with 18,000 square feet on 1.8-acre grounds, but the design is more akin to a haunted house composed to host small but intense experiences throughout.

“You experience one moment that then takes you to another one, and every time you have a different sensorial experience,” said Juana Berrío, director of programs. “You have many different cognitive experiences. It’s as dynamic as the building is, as dynamic as the garden is, and of course as dynamic as culture is.”

Juana Berrío smiles
Juana Berrío is the Marsha Perelman senior director of programs at Calder Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
three sculptures at Calder Gardens
Smaller works by Alexander Calder occupy the Curve Gallery, which encircles the Sunken Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A visitor sits at Calder Gardens
A visitor makes use of a niche in the Open Plan Gallery at Calder Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The sculptures on view at the opening will change. The Calder Foundation plans to rotate sculptures in and out of the Gardens. The actual gardens in the landscape outside are sparse right now, but will fill in, to be cut back periodically and allowed to fill in again.

Alexander Calder’s inspiration for his mobiles was to draw people’s attention to the changing environment in which the object exists, a space that necessarily includes the observer. Rower describes the building made to contemplate his work like a river, one that will not be the same when stepped into twice.

“In three years, you’re going to come back and we’re going to talk about these gardens. We’re going to talk about the light coming in the building. We’re going to talk about an entirely different group of sculptures,” he said. “I want every single time you come to be a different experience.”

On Saturday, the day before the opening, Berrío coordinated a parade down the Parkway to mark the grand opening, conceived by composer Arto Lindsay and featuring local musicians and performers including Pig Iron Theatre, Almanac Dance Circus and the percussion ensemble PHonk! The parade will conclude with a concert by Sun Ra Arkestra in Maja Park.

  • a sculpture in the Sunken Garden at Calder Gardens
    An untitled sculpture from 1954 occupies the Sunken Garden at Calder Gardens. The sculpture is viewed through screens that block the glare of the sun. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • The Small Gallery at Calder Cardens
    The Small Gallery at Calder Cardens is filled with sculptures by Alexander Calder's father, Alexander Stirling Calder, and paintings by his mother, Nanette Lederer Calder, and a self-portrait (second from left) from 1924. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a sculpture in the Vestige Garden at Calder Gardens
    ''Tripes'' (1974) fills the Vestige Garden at Calder Gardens. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a sculpture hangs in Calder Gardens
    Alexander Calder's ''Little Yellow Panel'' (1936) changes constantly with the air currents and natural light that surround it. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a view of Philadelphia from outside Calder Gardens
    The walls of Calder Gardens reflect the gardens surrounding the building, allowing it to blend into the landscape. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a sculpture hangs at Calder Gardens
    ''Black Widow'' (1948) by Alexander Calder hangs in the Tall Gallery at Calder Gardens. The soaring space is lit by a window that offers a view of the Vine Street Expressway. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a sculpture hangs at Calder Gardens
    ''Eucalyptus'' (1940) hangs in the Apse Gallery at Calder Gardens, a space without corners, lit by natural light from above. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

