If you want to understand the life and work of Alexander Calder, the abstract sculptor popularly known as the inventor of the suspended mobile, the Calder Foundation invites you to explore its website.

But if you want to feel a personal connection to Calder’s buoyant, colorful shapes and enter into a shared space with these fluid objects, the Calder Foundation has built a building for that.

“Go to calder.org and we present so much grad-student level information for people that want to dive down,” said Sandy Rower, grandson of Alexander “Sandy” Calder and president of his foundation.

“We wanted this to be different,” he said at Monday’s ribbon cutting of Calder Gardens. “We really wanted this to be more of a sacred experience, a personal experience instead of using your head.”

Calder Gardens, a center devoted to contemplating and communing with art, opens on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sunday, Sept. 21. It is intended to present artwork closer to the way Calder intended.

“The esthetic value of these objects cannot be arrived at by reasoning,” Calder wrote in a 1933 exhibition catalogue. “Familiarization is necessary.”