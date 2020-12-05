Philly’s Office of Arts and Culture got knocked down, still fighting

When the City of Philadelphia passed its budget over the summer, it had to make major cuts to account for the economic hit of the COVID-19 pandemic. These cuts included reducing its contribution to the city’s Cultural Fund by two-thirds and eliminating the line item for the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

The OACCE was absorbed into the Managing Director’s Office and reduced from nine to just two staff members.

But Kelly Lee, the city’s chief cultural officer, says: We’re still here.

“With our reduced staff and program dollars, it has definitely forced us to reimagine ourselves,” said Lee. “How do we support the arts community with their unique challenges due to COVID?”

For the first six months of the new city budget, the OACCE was just Lee and Director of Public Art Margot Berg. In November, Lee was able to rehire two former staff members, as program manager and community engagement manager.

Berg oversees the city’s 1% for Art program, which mandates that any development involving public land must spend 1% of its budget on public art. She also makes sure public art is maintained and regularly cleaned. Those activities are baked into city law and considered essential.

Public art projects in the city are continuing. In November, Berg issued a request for proposals from artists to submit ideas for Penn’s Landing redesign, a major development planned for the waterfront that will cap the I-95 freeway. The city, PennDOT and the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. expect to spend about $700,000 on a public art piece for that project.

What the OACCE lost are the resources to create its own cultural programming: For example, every April, it used to create public concerts for Jazz Appreciation Month. Now, it is offering support to the nonprofit Jazz Philadelphia to help with programming.