‘Underground’ brings Dostoevsky to pandemic-era Philadelphia

Inspired by the way COVID-19 has reshaped our lives, the EgoPo theater company chose “Isolations” as the theme for their current season.

Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novella “Notes from Underground,” though written 156 years ago, offered an apt protagonist for the pandemic era: a man who has not interacted with another person for 35 years.

EgoPo’s version, “Underground,” reimagines Dostoevsky’s Underground Man as a Black Philadelphian living through COVID-19 and the summer of George Floyd protests, with some shadowy connection to the 1985 MOVE bombing that occurred shortly before he went underground.

Now, after 35 years, the Underground Man is making contact with the outside world… through an anonymous blog.

The blog starts out adamant about revealing the true nature of mankind as he sees it, having distanced himself from people to better observe their philosophical underpinnings.

“Civilization, or at least what the white patriarchy has done to it, has made mankind more bloodthirsty,” the Underground Man says, talking to a web camera while dressed in a black hoodie, face mask, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He appears to be in some kind of darkly lit bunker and clearly does not want to be identified. The sound of his voice is digital altered.

“Man knows no greater enjoyment than bloodshed, and man knows no other way to control the masses than bloodshed,” he says.

Later, doubt creeps in. Subsequent posts see his commitment to being underground start to waver.

“There’s not one thing, not one word I’ve said that I believe anymore,” he says. “I mean, I believe it, but at the same time I feel – I suspect – I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what I want anymore.”

Like Dostoevsky’s original character, this Underground Man is an unreliable narrator. Ultimately, his reasons for going underground are neither political nor revolutionary, but rooted in his own flaws.