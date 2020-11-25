Philly gyms demand they are ‘essential’ after city shutdown order

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Calling themselves the Philadelphia Fitness Coalition, representatives from more than 30 gyms converged across from City Hall on Tuesday morning, where they burpeed and mountain climbed to draw attention to the plight of gyms forced to close for a second time due to COVID-19.

“The Mayor has cut off the number one tool our community uses to maintain mental and physical wellness,” said Gavin McKay of Unite Fitness. “If this continues, it will be a deathblow to an already decimated industry, eliminating jobs and income for thousands of employees.”

Starting Nov. 20, Philadelphia officials ordered gyms, museums, theaters to close, and indoor dining to cease, until at least Jan. 1, 2021. Nail salons, barbershops and retail businesses can continue operating on a limited basis as before, a distinction that fitness studio owners said is arbitrary.

The group, which is largely boutique studios that offer personal training or small group classes, said the city failed to provide data to back up why it closed some businesses and not others, and that closure without financial support will result in permanent business failure.

“Just here in Philadelphia alone, we’ve had over 13 studios who shut down. And frankly, a lot of people say, ‘This is only six weeks,’ but if we look at what’s been happening, it’s been eight months,” said Jaime Sutton, owner of J’aime Fitness in Fairmount.

Coalition members also criticized the new regulations as baseless, that they have been imposed “without showing valid transmission data,” said McKay. The coalition compiled its own data from member gyms, which they say shows zero transmissions within their spaces out of 318,000 visits.

They also distanced themselves from photos showing maskless exercisers, including City Councilmember Bobby Henon, which have circulated online in recent weeks. This group said it can’t speak for all gyms, but that they represent businesses taking the regulations seriously.

“Right now, it’s a blanket shutdown, which isn’t equitable,” said Osayi Osunde, the owner and co-founder of Fit Academy in Brewerytown.

When announcing the new guidelines, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the closures were based on “the best data available to us.”