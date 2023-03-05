2 South African artists converse across the apartheid timeline at the Barnes

The alternative spellings made hunting through official records difficult. Kganye relied on her grandmother’s guidance to locate relatives, from whom she gathered stories about her family. Those stories have become photography collages, performative videos, and a life-size immersive diorama made from cardboard cut-outs. They are as playful as they are revealing about family structures in post-apartheid South Africa.

To Kganye, family memory is intertwined with imagination.

“I really started to think about the family photo album as a kind of performance, and also as a children’s storybook – a place where they could get into character,” she said. “A family photo album is almost constructed as a story, but it’s not a documentation of everyday life. It also becomes, to a large degree, a tool of resistance.”

Kganye’s work is one-half of “Tell Me What You Remember,” an exhibition at the Barnes Foundation pairing the work of an older artist who was making work in apartheid South Africa, Sue Williamson, with a younger artist, Kganye, born in 1990, who grew up in post-apartheid.

The Barnes’ temporary exhibition space is bifurcated:

Turn left into a gallery of Williamson’s work, 10 pieces including “A Tale of Two Cradocks” (1994) which alternates pages describing the life of Matthew Goniwe, an anti-apartheid activist who was murdered by state police in 1985, with pages from an official tourist guidebook for the city of Cradock which makes no mention of the neighborhood where Goniwe lived.

One wall is installed with glass etchings of street maps of Cape Town’s District Six, and re-creations of retail signage from that urban neighborhood from which 60,000 people were forcibly removed in the 1970s after the government declared the region a “white district.” Much of the district was completely eradicated through demolition.

Turn right into a gallery of nine pieces by Kganye, including larger-than-life re-creations of family snapshots of her family matriarchs, rendered in black and white patchwork cloth; and a series of snapshots of her mother in which Kganye, wearing the same clothes as her mother, inserts herself as a ghostly doppelganger.

Together, Williamson’s and Kganye’s work are two perspectives on the disruption of memory due to apartheid.

“So often the older people in the family have been traumatized through something and then they don’t want to share it with the younger generation because they want to protect them,” said Williamson. “They don’t want to talk about it, so it gets forgotten. But it’s so important that young people know their own family history and really understand what the entire family has gone through.”

“Tell Me What You Remember” was curated by Emma Lewis, now a curator at Turner Contemporary in Margate, England. The Barnes exhibition is its premiere. It’s also the first time each artist, Williamson and Kganye, have had large exhibitions of their work in the United States.

Both are recognized artists in South Africa who have had their work shown around the world, but before this show they never knew each other personally.