Mayoral candidates discuss Philly arts sector at Kimmel Center forum

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

Nine candidates vying to be the next mayor of Philadelphia came to the Kimmel Center on Thursday night to discuss their vision for the city’s cultural sector under their administration.

At the mayoral forum, organized by the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center and structured as a formal debate, the candidates were asked about arts funding, prioritizing the city’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, and how they might leverage arts organizations to address problems such as crime and poverty.

All of the candidates said they would make the director of the Office of Arts and Culture a permanent, cabinet-level position (currently the office exists within the Managing Director’s office), and most said they would be “cheerleaders” for the arts.

Former City Councilmember Alan Domb went so far as to say he would be his own deputy mayor.

“I want to be deputy mayor of arts, culture, and the creative economy,” Domb said. “Because, a: I love it. And, b: I’m OK working 18 hours a day of doing whatever I can do to make the city the best it can be.”