Eight of Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral candidates participated in 100th Mayor: Restoring Safety Forum Wednesday hosted by WHYY News, Billy Penn, and the CeasefirePA Education Fund.

The forum focused on Philadelphia’s rising gun violence crisis, and asked candidates how they plan to tackle the issue, if elected.

It comes as the city is reeling from a year in which more than 500 homicides occurred, and residents identified crime and safety as the top issue impacting their neighborhoods. Candidates answered questions on city programs, defining community policing, and if leadership at the Philadelphia Police Department should change. Questions were sourced from members of the community ahead of time.