This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

A new report found some Philadelphians believe some of the critical issues in the upcoming mayoral election aren’t receiving enough media attention.

The Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin, with support from The Lenfest Institute and Independence Public Media Foundation, unveiled “The News Philadelphians Use: Analyzing the Local Media Landscape” on Tuesday. The report details how residents engage with media and their perceptions of local coverage. More than 1,500 Philadelphians were asked about their media habits.

Top of mind for residents appears to be crime and safety: 70% of respondents said it was the most important issue facing their neighborhood. Despite this, research shows only 33% of articles, per outlet, focused on the topic.