A trauma surgeon, community leader, and gun violence prevention reporter will ask Philly mayoral candidates tough questions

This article first appeared in Billy Penn.

As Philadelphians prepare to elect their first new mayor in eight years, public safety and gun violence are at the top of voters’ minds.

Nearly three-quarters of residents say it’s the most important issue facing the city, according to a 2022 survey by Pew, with close to half of respondents saying a family member or close friend had recently been the victim of violent crime.

Reversing Philly’s violence epidemic is a foremost task facing anyone who wants to lead the city, which is why WHYY News, Billy Penn, and CeaseFirePA partnered to host a forum on the topic.