This story originally appeared on 6abc

A New Jersey woman has been identified as the victim who was killed in a stabbing incident in Times Square on Monday.

Police say 32-year-old Erin Piacenti, of Chester, N.J., died at the hospital. The other victim, a 68-year-old man, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Piacenti graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 and Fordham Law in 2021, according to her social media. She is the vice president of business selection and conflicts for Bank of America.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones,” Bank of America said in a statement.

The NYPD said the stabbing was a “random and unprovoked” attack by 39-year-old Pamela Cisneros, of Queens.

According to investigators, Cisneros was threatening people with two knives near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday and stabbed the male victim and Piacenti.

She then fled north toward the NYPD substation in Times Square, where officers confronted her, police said. Cisneros refused to drop the knives when officers approached, according to police.

Officers fired, striking her, police said.