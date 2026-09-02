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SEPTA is getting a $13.3 million federal grant to help replace its aging Regional Rail cars, which was pulled from service last year after repairs and safety inspections following a series of fires.

The current fleet was built between 1974 and 1976, and the grant is just a fraction of the $2 billion expected to finance the entire 234-car fleet. Still, SEPTA says it’s enough to get the ball rolling.

“That total amount would be paid out over a period of up to about 10 years, so getting these funds now will help us as we get started,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch in a statement.

State Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, announced this week that the funding would be coming from the Federal Transit Administration’s Rail Vehicle Replacement Grant Program. In addition to replacing rail cars, the program also helps transit agencies bring rail systems into a “state of good repair.”

“Regional Rail is essential for thousands of people across Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Boyle said in a statement. “The Silverliner IV cars have served our region for half a century, and this federal investment will help SEPTA move forward with replacing this aging fleet with modern and accessible trains.”