SEPTA awarded $13.3 million in federal funds to help replace aging Regional Rail cars
The money is enough to get construction underway, but riders will have to wait years for the new fleet to arrive.Listen 0:51
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SEPTA is getting a $13.3 million federal grant to help replace its aging Regional Rail cars, which was pulled from service last year after repairs and safety inspections following a series of fires.
The current fleet was built between 1974 and 1976, and the grant is just a fraction of the $2 billion expected to finance the entire 234-car fleet. Still, SEPTA says it’s enough to get the ball rolling.
“That total amount would be paid out over a period of up to about 10 years, so getting these funds now will help us as we get started,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch in a statement.
State Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, announced this week that the funding would be coming from the Federal Transit Administration’s Rail Vehicle Replacement Grant Program. In addition to replacing rail cars, the program also helps transit agencies bring rail systems into a “state of good repair.”
“Regional Rail is essential for thousands of people across Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Boyle said in a statement. “The Silverliner IV cars have served our region for half a century, and this federal investment will help SEPTA move forward with replacing this aging fleet with modern and accessible trains.”
The new fleet will be dubbed the “Silverliner VI.” SEPTA said it’s currently reviewing bids from companies interested in building the new model.
Once contracts are awarded, it will take five to seven years for the first of the new cars to be delivered and put into service, Busch said.
To help deal with shortages due to mechanical issues within the current fleet, SEPTA signed a one-year agreement to lease 10 coach cars from Maryland Area Regional Commuter Rail late last year.
“The addition of the 10 MARC cars has helped, and we will continue to explore those types of opportunities as they are available,” Busch said. “We don’t yet know if the MARC lease will be extended after this year, but the cars have performed well and are in regular service.”
SEPTA also purchased 24 cars from EXO in Montreal to fill service gaps when needed. Those cars are expected to be in service early next year, Busch said.
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