A North Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

There are currently 10 people running for mayor of Philadelphia this year, and they’ll all get a chance to talk to the congregants at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The North Philly congregation has started carving out time during its virtual Saturday prayer sessions for conversations with mayoral candidates.

The conversations are shared on the church’s social media accounts, or people can call in. Waller estimates about 4,000 people tune in to each session.

“I think an informed citizenry is what’s best,” Waller said. “And I think the role of the pastor, preacher, prophet is to kind of sit in the middle and call balls and strikes.”