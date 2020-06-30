Pa. coronavirus recovery: More aid, support services for long-term care patients

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 86,606 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 6,649 deaths.

As of Monday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 25,991 cases and 1,579 deaths.

More aid, support services for long-term care patients

Starting July 1, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services will begin distributing more than $400 million of support to aging Pennsylvanians or those with disabilities who receive long-term care.

The distribution comes two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf announced people with intellectual disabilities and autism, as well as their support providers, would receive $260 million in CARES Act funding.