Pa. coronavirus recovery: More aid, support services for long-term care patients
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 86,606 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 6,649 deaths.
As of Monday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 25,991 cases and 1,579 deaths.
Starting July 1, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services will begin distributing more than $400 million of support to aging Pennsylvanians or those with disabilities who receive long-term care.
The distribution comes two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf announced people with intellectual disabilities and autism, as well as their support providers, would receive $260 million in CARES Act funding.
The $400 million includes $245 million to nursing facilities, $140 million to personal assistance service providers, $50 million to assisted living residences and personal care homes, $8 million to providers with patients who specifically require ventilator or tracheostomy care, and more.
“I want to be very clear: COVID-19 remains an especially serious threat to individuals with disabilities,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said Tuesday, encouraging Pennsylvanians to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing in order to protect “those we know, and those we don’t.”
Although congregate settings like nursing homes and immediate care facilities are particularly vulnerable to the spread, none of the residents who live in Pennsylvania’s four state centers for people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive.
Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens pointed out that the majority of congregate-setting cases so far have been located in Southeast Pennsylvania, where the state had its largest outbreak, compared to other state-operated facility outbreaks in New Jersey and Illinois, and added that the key factor of concern appeared to be location and prevalence of cases in the region.
