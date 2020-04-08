Less than 1% of Philly cops have tested positive for coronavirus

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that less than 1% of her department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department, the fourth-largest in the country, employs more than 6,300 officers.

“Our numbers are low enough to where I’m not concerned about a need to call for mutual aid or finding other ways to staff our traditionally filled positions,” said Outlaw during a virtual news conference, adding that she had been tested for the new coronavirus and that the result was negative.

Outlaw is working from home, and also from police headquarters.

Unlike other major cities, Philadelphia is not releasing details about city employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, though officials did announce Monday that a police department veteran had died over the weekend from COVID-19.