Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books, a small shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, officially closed down on March 16.

Store manager Justin Moore has technically been unemployed since then. But he said in the last few weeks, he’s actually been putting more work into the store than ever.

“I just pretty much started finding resources, finding different ways that we could try to … help support the employees — following up on the new unemployment regulations, different grants and loans … We did start a GoFundMe,” he said.

In that time, Moore has racked up a number of concerns. His workers are struggling to make headway in Pennsylvania’s overloaded unemployment compensation system. He’s trying to sort through piles of online information to figure out whether Uncle Bobbie’s is eligible for government assistance. He’s concerned about the store’s team staying healthy in a big, crowded city.

It so happens, state lawmakers are also trying to address those problems.

As coronavirus cases mounted in Pennsylvania, Republicans and Democrats made a rare show of unity — voting to allow remote sessions, push back the state’s primary and authorize $50 million for medical equipment.

But the next steps forward are less clear, and in the quest to strike a balance between preserving health and preserving the economy, divisions are already forming — between a mostly Democratic, urban faction focused on individual relief, and a more Republican, rural group hoping to get some people back to work.

“I’ve begun to really urge my colleagues, and to urge the governor to … develop a plan to outline in a transparent way clear benchmarks to both protect public health … and to be able to roll back economic restrictions,” Sen. Ryan Aument said Tuesday from his Lancaster County district, where he’s been voting from home.

Aument, a high-ranking Republican, said he’s striving for a measured approach. That’s one reason he wants to put together a bipartisan, inter-branch task force before making too many big decisions.