Pa. House cancels session after positive coronavirus test

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives canceled its voting session Thursday after a representative tested positive for the coronavirus.

The House Republican Caucus announced the cancelation after a House member tested positive Thursday morning. The representative is self-isolating and has mild symptoms.

It wasn’t immediately clear which rep had COVID-19. The lawmaker was last present at the Capitol on Tuesday, the House GOP said.

“The member is working with human resources to determine all interactions with other members and staff to track any possible exposures under Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines” the House GOP said in its statement. “Those who may have been exposed are being contacted.”

The House chamber, offices and other areas are cleaned and sanitized nightly.