Bloom Energy refurbishing mothballed ventilators in Delaware and California

The nation’s inventory of life-sustaining ventilators is being stretched to the breaking point, with New York and other states predicting they won’t have enough in the coming days and weeks to save patients with coronavirus.

But Bloom Energy, a California fuel cell manufacturer that has a plant in Delaware, is helping boost supplies.

Bloom began refurbishing hundreds of mothballed ventilators for California last month after discussions with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Days later, CEO K.R. Sridhar contacted Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons and said the company, which has a plant on the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus, could do the same there.

Coons connected Sridhar with local political and medical leaders. And voila!

Delaware now has 100 additional ventilators. They were obtained from the feds during pandemic planning in the mid-2000s but never used. They had been stored in a Division of Public Health warehouse in Kent County.

“The great advantage to doing this is that it’s faster than taking some existing auto manufacturing line and completely retooling it to manufacture new, from scratch, ventilators,’’ Coons told WHYY.

“‘What they’re doing is recharging the units, often replacing batteries or chargers that are 14 years out of date, recalibrating the oxygen sensors, ensuring that the flow meter works right and then returning them to the packaging with updated paperwork.”