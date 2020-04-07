With millions of people in the tri-state area working and learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic, internet service providers are working hard to make sure they deliver consistent and speedy service.

Philadelphia-based Comcast has over 2 million customers in Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and Northern Delaware, a fraction of their 24 million customers nationwide. The company is reporting a 32% increase in peak traffic and 24% increase in mobile data use over WiFi.

Comcast Vice President of Network Engineering Dale Elifrits says the company’s internet system is performing well, even with major changes in usage patterns.

“Our peak usage time used to be about 9 in the evening,” he said. “That’s moved up earlier in the evening between 7 or 8 o’clock, likely because people aren’t commuting or going out after work.

“Our peak upstream usage used to be around 9 p.m. Now it’s firmly in the middle of the afternoon between 3 and 4.”

Elifrits says Comcast is also seeing many more people using video conferencing services and voice over the internet, known as VOIP.

“In fact, our video conference and our VOIP usage is up 212% since the beginning of March,” he said.