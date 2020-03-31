Laid off workers battle outages, jammed phone lines as Pa. unemployment system buckles from coronavirus surge

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

_

Each day last week, Shawn McCreary settled into a new and strange routine.

Instead of going to his job in Mechanicsburg as a substitute special education teacher, McCreary picked up the phone and began calling the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s unemployment compensation hotline, hoping to reach anyone who could help him.

His rent would be due on the first of April, and there was less than $200 in his bank account.

On Thursday, he called 143 times before the line connected, only to wait on hold for nearly three hours. Then the call dropped. The offices appeared to have closed for the day.

McCreary is one of more than 830,000 Pennsylvanians who, in the past two weeks, have abruptly found themselves without a job or income following the statewide shutdown of schools and all but “life-sustaining” businesses — decisions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, the number of new unemployment claims filed since the shutdown surpassed the total for all of 2019. That’s placed an unprecedented burden on an already understaffed unemployment compensation system, which was ill-prepared to handle the surge.

On Monday, officials said parts of the system were malfunctioning, an issue that appeared to linger into the afternoon.

The Department of Labor and Industry said it employs 183 claims examiners and 109 intake interviewers within its larger unemployment compensation division. That’s roughly 220 positions fewer than the same time in 2016, according to an assessment of salary data, the same year a blow-up between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the GOP-led Senate gutted operations.

That year, a special state fund established to help bring the department into compliance with federal standards was set to expire. Just days before Christmas, Republicans declined to vote on a bill with $57.5 million in what the Wolf administration said was needed funding.

The special fund was established in 2013, after federal officials accused Pennsylvania of failing to appropriately pay out unemployment benefit claims within an acceptable time frame. Advocates recall call center lines clogged for hours, with applicants left with no other recourse but to go to physical offices.

Without a vote on the bill, the department eliminated more than 500 positions and closed three service centers. While some funding and staff have been restored, only one service center reopened, and the department remains well below past staffing levels.

Steve Catanese, president of SEIU Local 688, a social services union that represents many of the state’s labor and industry employees, said the system has never recovered from 2016.

Even if the department had “five times the staff,” Catanese said, he still believes it “would be overburdened.”

The Department of Labor and Industry said Sunday it intends to add 100 new staff and will continue to expand as needed.