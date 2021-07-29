Popular summer camp goes on pause after COVID-19 outbreak in Wynnewood, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A popular summer camp in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, is on pause after ten campers and staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

“It has really broken our hearts this week to not have camp in session,” said Alan Scher, the CEO at the Kaiserman JCC. “We made the decision proactively on our own this weekend to pause camp to ensure that we could thoroughly address a COVID outbreak.”

The Kaiserman JCC has been running a summer camp for the past 50 years, including last summer, when most were closed.