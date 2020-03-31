‘Filthy’ facilities, no masks: Philly UPS workers face down COVID delivery surge

The warehouse and delivery workers keeping the region stocked with medicine, clothes, toys and countless other packaged items say they’re reaching a breaking point — overloaded with delivery orders from online retailers, and working in unsanitary conditions.

Kissma Thomas, a ramp agent at the UPS facility near the Philadelphia International Airport, described the last few weeks as “peak season, times three.” But she said workers like her were laboring in “filthy” warehouses, unloading trucks and containers with little protection from the contagion.

“They’re not giving us masks, they’re not giving us gloves … Each delivery chute is no more than three inches away from the next person,” Thomas said. “UPS doesn’t care.”

It could all amount to a ticking time bomb, Thomas fears. Due to HIPAA privacy rules, UPS has declined to say how many workers had contracted the virus, but Thomas said she had seen sickened workers stay on the job.

“We have twice as much work. And we’re not spring chickens,” she said. “You’re working to the bone. We’re going to be dropping like flies.”

Parcel services like UPS and other delivery services have been particularly hard hit as Americans increasingly turn to online buying under shelter-in-place rules. Similar problems at Amazon warehouses have sparked employee protests and walk-outs.

UPS employs thousands of people at three regional facilities. Richard Hooker Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 623, the union that represents 4,500 of them, said that his union had reached an agreement with UPS to improve working conditions on Monday.

He said that the company was slow to react to the encroaching virus.

“A lot of people are concerned. We don’t have protective gear. The buildings are not cleaned properly, the bathrooms aren’t cleaned regularly. For this virus not to spread quickly things need to be cleaned, but it’s not happening,” he said. “If we’re essential enough to keep us working, that same level of intensity and admiration needs to be put toward the worker and making sure they’re protected.”