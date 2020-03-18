Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has instructed the department to immediately halt arrests for a slew of low-level criminal offenses — including all narcotics activity. The unprecedented move comes as the city takes emergency measures to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus through the region.

An internal memo obtained by Billy Penn and WHYY states that crimes including theft, burglary, prostitution, stolen automobiles, vandalism, and certain economic crimes will no longer automatically result in detention. Police will also temporarily stop enforcing bench warrants to individuals who fail to show up for court.

Effective Tuesday, arrests for these offenses will instead be “effectuated via arrest warrant,” according to Outlaw’s memo.

That means officers may detain and identify a suspect in order to gather evidence, but the alleged offender will then be released. Officers will submit paperwork for the charges and, if approved by the city’s top prosecutor, District Attorney Larry Krasner, an arrest warrant will be issued at a later date — presumably once the COVID-19 outbreak is under control.

Although overall crime levels in Philadelphia are lower than in decades past, the changes come amid an upswing. The homicide rate is up 23% compared to the same day last year, with all types of violent crime and property crime up 17% compared to the same week in 2019.

Outlaw left room in the new policy for exceptional circumstances.

“If an officer believes that releasing the offender would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor, who will review the totality of the circumstances and utilize discretion, in the interest of public safety, in determining the appropriate course of action,” Outlaw wrote in the memo.

The PPD memo comes a day after DA Krasner called for police to revise their arrest policies for low-level offenses, citing public health concerns.

“We want to make sure the police are safe and don’t have prolonged contact with people that have the virus,” Krasner said Monday. “Taking one person back to the police station risks everyone at the station. They go into custody, they endanger other inmates in that great cruise ship that is a jail.”

City officials said Monday that discussions of the policy had begun prior to the DA’s public comments.

A police spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the PPD’s internal memo, and said an official statement would be forthcoming. A spokesman for DA Krasner declined to comment on the memo, as did city officials.

Outlaw’s new order also rolls out a slew of other changes to departmental protocol.

All plainclothes officers will be reassigned to uniformed patrol duties, according to the memo. The department’s aggressively-used “Live Stop” program for impounding vehicles will also be suspended until further notice.

Outlaw instructed officers on best practices for engaging with the public as the highly contagious virus spreads throughout the region. These practices include maintaining a 6-foot distance during interactions and wearing nitrile gloves whenever possible.

“Please remain vigilant, as your safety and that of your family is paramount,” Outlaw wrote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, health officials had confirmed 96 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, including 18 in Philadelphia. City officials have declined to confirm whether any police, assistant district attorneys, or other municipal staff are thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.