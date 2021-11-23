Eight civilian employees of the Philadelphia Police Department have been indicted after federal prosecutors say they fraudulently collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, while also collecting their city paychecks.

A grand jury on Thursday, Nov. 18, returned indictments against 25-year-old Shannon Reynolds, 32-year-old Najah Harrell, 29-year-old Korey Kinard, 23-year-old Keely Maude, 50-year-old Tashika White, 55-year-old Paulette Johnson, 45-year-old Monica Pelzer, and 28-year-old Yarelis Feliciano.

All but Johnson, who is employed as a clerk, work for the PPD as radio dispatchers. Each is charged with one count of mail or wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Tuesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), born out of the CARES Act at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, acted as a lifeline for more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians who did not qualify for traditional unemployment. Those benefits expired in September.