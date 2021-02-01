Stress, delays, and confusion still plague jobless in Pa., and January brought little relief

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Sandra Huffman was cleaning St. Luke’s hospital in Quakertown, gloved and maskless, when she got sick last March. It felt as though a film of spiderwebs had caked her throat, she said. At 54, she was sleeping upright in bed, breathing through a borrowed nebulizer, and drinking an old family remedy of fat Spanish onions congealed in sugar.

She sold her ’86 Chevy Mallard RV, then her mother’s gold jewelry. By late summer she was collecting cans for scrap metal. Huffman did not know that a federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, administered by the state, would provide money for people like her until October.

“Trying to get a job without a vehicle in rural PA, it is scary,” Huffman said. “We just basically sold or traded everything we owned. There wasn’t a lot of information that filtered down to us. That’s how we got by.”

Pandemic unemployment benefits were a lifeline to Huffman and more than 400,000 other Pennsylvanians who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment. But payments stalled the day after Christmas because former President Donald Trump delayed their extension. Then, Huffman said, her claim disappeared from the state’s unemployment computer portal — a system that dates back to 1968.

Since then, it’s been a long and painful January for Huffman and those like her.

For a month, Pennsylvanians have been living without that support — a minimum $195 a week. State officials blame the lapse in the CARES Act and the fact that the federal government did not send instructions to the state on how to administer the new law until Jan. 11. It wasn’t until Jan. 22 that the state Department of Labor and Industry began accepting and paying out those claims. But claimants are still facing numerous bureaucratic hurdles, and many have still not received payment for all of the weeks they missed.

“Whatever I’ve ever done in my life, I count on when I open my refrigerator the light goes on,” Huffman said. “I need responsible people to take care of that stuff.”

Lawmakers, experts, and union leaders agree that Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system needs massive overhauls, but that is unlikely to be enough to address the current unemployment crisis, if it happens at all. True relief will only begin when the virus is under control, economists say.

Over the last several months, the state Labor Department has increased staff by 165% as stressed employees worked overtime, but it’s still struggling. More than 83,000 new claims were filed last week alone, with over 67,000 people contacting the department for help, according to state statistics.

“I am very empathetic,” acting Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier said during a news conference Tuesday, admitting problems have persisted in the claims system and staffing levels. “We realize people are suffering and we want to help.”

Between federal relief and unemployment compensation, the department has had to process more than 5 million claims since the pandemic began. At the height of the unemployment crisis at the start of May, it was receiving roughly one million claims each week, as Gov. Tom Wolf temporarily shut all non-essential businesses. This rush was more than three times the amount filed during the peak of the Great Recession in 2009. Phone lines jammed and the website for the Department of Labor and Industry crashed repeatedly as sick and economically strained Pennsylvanians scrambled to access benefits.

Rep. Timothy O’Neal, (R., Washington), who called for an investigation into the agency in June but failed to gain support from House leadership, said the agency was slow to respond, and constituents, desperate for help, inundated him and other lawmakers. One woman said she resorted to feeding her family with dog food.

“The department, with their antiquated system, wasn’t ready. They weren’t ready for any stress on the system, especially the magnitude we ended up seeing,” O’Neal said. “This safety net throughout the Commonwealth was simply failing.”