Now, the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community development, in partnership with Your Way Home, is slated to receive $7 million. Kayleigh Silver, administrator for Your Way Home, said the Recovery Office’s plans have “hit all three best practice tactics to combat this very large issue.”

The plans include building 325 new affordable housing units, $5.5 million for the Housing Opportunities Fund, (which uses unused land, blighted or condemned properties, and hotels for sale, to build or rehab into affordable rental housing), $500,000 expansion of the down payment assistance program for first time homebuyers, and $5.8 million to support renovation of existing affordable units.

The plans also include $6.8 million for short-term housing for single adults experiencing homelessness, including relocation costs for previous CHOC residents. According to Silver, about 20 of those residents are currently living in a hotel.

Silver said she commends the Recovery Office’s commitment to listening to community needs, and following through.

“It was the community itself sharing their stories around the struggle of housing affordability, paying rent, paying mortgage evictions, lack of affordable housing options if someone were to lose housing,” said Silver.

“And then this is the direct response to that. So I’m just very, very appreciative … I hope that process sets a shining example for all government processes and funding.”

Norristown, where 19 percent of residents live below the poverty line, is slated to receive $7 million to build and restore community facilities.

Angelique Hinton, president of the Norristown NAACP, helped put together a project proposal for the community, and said she hopes the money will fund new recreational spaces for kids, like baseball and football fields. Hinton would also like to see more programming for youth in the Norristown library and other community spaces, like mentorship and job training.

Hinton said she hopes for long-term, sustainable solutions “that really do create a space of racial equity and justice for these communities that have been oppressed for so long.”

The George Washington Carver Community Center in Norristown is hosting a town hall on July 25 to collect community feedback on future plans for the funds.