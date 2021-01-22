Philadelphia launches $12 million grant program to help city’s restaurants and gyms

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) announced plans Friday to launch a $12 million grant program aimed at helping the city’s pandemic-battered restaurants and gyms.

The Philadelphia COVID-19 Restaurant and Gym Relief Program is designed to provide financial relief to small businesses in the city that have been among the most adversely affected by the latest round of pandemic-related restrictions enacted in November 2020.

Grant awards are estimated to be up to $15,000 per business.

If approved, businesses may use the funds as needed to continue operating, including for rent or payroll. But, investments in outdoor winterization, improvements in indoor ventilation, and other COVID-related indoor physical space expenses or personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases are encouraged. Grant recipients must maintain records of their grant expenditures for 12 months.

“With this funding, we’ll be able to extend a lifeline to small businesses in the most impacted industries — including restaurants and gyms,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.