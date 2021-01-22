Philadelphia launches $12 million grant program to help city’s restaurants and gyms
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?
The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) announced plans Friday to launch a $12 million grant program aimed at helping the city’s pandemic-battered restaurants and gyms.
The Philadelphia COVID-19 Restaurant and Gym Relief Program is designed to provide financial relief to small businesses in the city that have been among the most adversely affected by the latest round of pandemic-related restrictions enacted in November 2020.
Grant awards are estimated to be up to $15,000 per business.
If approved, businesses may use the funds as needed to continue operating, including for rent or payroll. But, investments in outdoor winterization, improvements in indoor ventilation, and other COVID-related indoor physical space expenses or personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases are encouraged. Grant recipients must maintain records of their grant expenditures for 12 months.
“With this funding, we’ll be able to extend a lifeline to small businesses in the most impacted industries — including restaurants and gyms,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
The online application for the program will open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. All applications will be reviewed after the deadline has passed.
Applications will be awarded based on eligibility and alignment, with program priorities and preference, though not required, will be given to businesses that are located in low-income areas or on neighborhood commercial corridors. Additional preference will be given to businesses owned by women, people of color or people with disabilities, as well as those who provide jobs to Philadelphians, or suffered damage in 2020 due to civil unrest.
Due to limited funding, eligible businesses must be:
- Operating as a restaurant that has indoor dining
- Operating a gym, or a business whose primary activity is indoor exercise
- Running an independently owned and operated for-profit business or franchise
- Occupying a storefront, retail, or commercial space physically located in Philadelphia
- Operating at time of application or have operated in the last 90 days and intend to be operating again within the next 90 days
- Earning less than $2 million in annual revenue pre-COVID-19
- Reporting at least a 25% decline in revenue from the 4th quarter of 2020 compared to the 4th quarter of 2019
- Complying with all local, state, and federal taxes, or be on an approved payment plan or can prove they are in the process of getting on a payment plan. The Philadelphia Department of Revenue is offering flexible payment plans.
- Possessing federal, state, and local licenses and permits to legally operate
The program was made possible through the latest allocation of funding for small business relief through a mid-year transfer of city general fund dollars in December 2020.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!