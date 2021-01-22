N.J. coronavirus update: U.K. variant reported in two cases in state

More contagious U.K .strain detected in N.J.

A more contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom has arrived in New Jersey.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said two people in the Garden State tested positive for the new strain — an Ocean County man and a child who was traveling and staying in North Jersey.

“While the variant may spread more easily and more quickly than previous strains, at this time there is no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease, according to the CDC,” Persichilli said.

Health officials have also said there is no evidence showing that current vaccines are ineffective against the new variant, also known as B.1.1.7.

The strain was previously detected in patients in neighboring Pennsylvania and New York as well.

Murphy praises Biden’s coronavirus response

Gov. Phil Murphy heaped praise on the new federal administration in Washington, D.C., as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy applauded President Joe Biden — a fellow Democrat whose inauguration Murphy attended on Wednesday — for starting his term by signing several executive orders aimed at combating the pandemic. Biden has also vowed to step up the country’s coronavirus vaccination effort.

“The Biden administration recognizes that this is a war, and that we must be on a war footing,” Murphy said. “The administration recognizes that this vaccination push is one of the single greatest logistical challenges in American history.”

Like all states, New Jersey relies on the federal government for its supply of coronavirus vaccines, and it is also part of a federal partnership in which Walgreens and CVS are responsible for vaccinating long-term care staff and residents.

Murphy has blasted the administration of former President Donald Trump for sending fewer doses than the state could use, and also criticized the pharmacy chains for their slow inoculation rollout in nursing homes and other facilities.