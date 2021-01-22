Vaccination begins for Philly school nurses; full inoculation of staff may not come until May

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia took its first steps toward vaccinating school employees today with a clinic to inoculate over 300 school nurses.

Nurse Monica Harmon said she’s eager to get back to working inside John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia.

“I didn’t sign up to work remotely,” she said. “I signed up to work with the students and the staff and the families.”

Harmon added that she plans to post a picture of herself getting the vaccine and send it to the school community. She hopes it will inspire others to get inoculated when it’s their turn.

“It’s just to say, ‘Look at Nurse Harmon, she’s okay,” Harmon said. “And then I’ll do an update a month later to say I’m still okay.”

The city health department considers nurses the top priority for vaccination of the tens of thousands of school staffers in Philadelphia.