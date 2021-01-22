Philly announces COVID-19 vaccine sign-up: Here’s what we know (and what we don’t)
Philadelphia launched on Thursday an official form for residents and employers to indicate interest in getting COVID-19 vaccinations.
This new registry is the first that’s actually operated by the city’s Department of Public Health. Its launch comes just weeks after a start-up called Philly Fighting COVID opened a similar portal that appeared to be affiliated with the city. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium also has a sign-up form, as does Acme Markets.
Contrary to what officials indicated earlier this week, the Health Department will work with those organizations to ensure the information is all consolidated into one central database, according to the announcement.
The city portal is basically your opportunity to tell Philadelphia officials that you want immunization as soon as you can get it. It’s not an official registration for an inoculation appointment, and it does not reserve your place in line.
Because of limited vaccine supply, it could be weeks or months before you’re notified that an appointment is available. You might not even hear back at all for a while.
Here’s a look at what we know about the vaccine registry situation, and what is still unclear.
How will I know when I’m eligible to get the vaccine?
There’s no timeline right now for when different groups of Philadelphians will be eligible for the vaccine. But if you enroll in the city’s registry, you should be alerted when it’s your turn.
When is the city’s vaccine registry going live?
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley first announced the city sign-up on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It went live two days later, on Thursday, Jan. 21.
How do I sign up?
The portal is located at phila.gov/vaccineinterest.
It’s available in both Spanish and English, but only accessible for people with an internet connection.
What about people who don’t have internet or a smartphone?
The city is planning outreach to populations who aren’t internet connected, Farley said, but for now the sign-up is online only.
What happens after I sign up?
Nothing right away. You’re just registering to “express interest” in being vaccinated, per Farley. The online portal won’t get you an appointment, or even a general timeline.
Ultimately, the registry should notify you when you’re eligible to receive the vaccine.
Wait, but I thought I already registered for something?
You might have. The organization Philly Fighting COVID opened a vaccine registry and started distributing doses at the Pennsylvania Convention Center a couple weeks ago. But that’s independently run, and separate from the city’s registry.
So what’s the relationship between the city and Philly Fighting COVID?
The Health Department has been providing the PFC vaccination site with roughly 1,000 doses per week so far, but has no oversight of its registration system. That’s similar to the city’s relationship with the Black Doctors’ Consortium and with Acme Markets and other pharmacies authorized to give the vaccine.
Should I register for both? What about the other registries?
According to the city’s announcement, Health Department officials will work with other “pre-registration” sites to make sure they have access to the information already collected by other organizations.
It’s unclear if there’s a benefit to signing up with those groups — since they’re the ones that will actually administer vaccines. The City of Philadelphia is not giving any shots directly.
Is my data safe?
Data collected by the city form is kept using the same level of security as other health information maintained by the Department of Public Health, the city said. For other registries, it’s unclear what security measures are being taken.
I’m an essential employee. How should I sign up?
The city registry includes boxes you can check to indicate that you’re an essential worker.
How long will it take for me to hear back about my vaccine appointment?
Farley said those who register with the city likely won’t hear back for weeks, if not months. PFC’s pretty much on the same timeline, with its website saying doses will roll out over “the next several months.”
When will I actually get vaccinated?
The city doesn’t have a specific timeline for immunizations yet. But we do know the order in which Philadelphians are expected to be vaccinated. Here’s a breakdown.
Who will administer the vaccines?
The city has issued a request for proposals for potential vaccine clinics — so stay tuned for more info on this one.
Meanwhile, the PFC clinic is already up and running at the Convention Center. Hospitals, health systems, and pharmacies will also be distributing doses, and the Black Doctors’ Consortium is running vaccine sites at various community centers.
Some large employers that have in-house medical facilities will also be giving shots, according to Farley. He also indicated that eventually people with chronic conditions should be able to get the vaccine through their doctors, but it’s unclear when that will happen.
“There is no reason to call your personal health care provider to ask about setting an appointment,” the city’s announcement said.
WHYY health reporter Nina Feldman and Billy Penn’s Max Marin contributed reporting.
