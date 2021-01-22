Philly announces COVID-19 vaccine sign-up: Here’s what we know (and what we don’t)

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia launched on Thursday an official form for residents and employers to indicate interest in getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

This new registry is the first that’s actually operated by the city’s Department of Public Health. Its launch comes just weeks after a start-up called Philly Fighting COVID opened a similar portal that appeared to be affiliated with the city. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium also has a sign-up form, as does Acme Markets.

Contrary to what officials indicated earlier this week, the Health Department will work with those organizations to ensure the information is all consolidated into one central database, according to the announcement.

The city portal is basically your opportunity to tell Philadelphia officials that you want immunization as soon as you can get it. It’s not an official registration for an inoculation appointment, and it does not reserve your place in line.

Because of limited vaccine supply, it could be weeks or months before you’re notified that an appointment is available. You might not even hear back at all for a while.

Here’s a look at what we know about the vaccine registry situation, and what is still unclear.

How will I know when I’m eligible to get the vaccine?

There’s no timeline right now for when different groups of Philadelphians will be eligible for the vaccine. But if you enroll in the city’s registry, you should be alerted when it’s your turn.

When is the city’s vaccine registry going live?

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley first announced the city sign-up on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It went live two days later, on Thursday, Jan. 21.